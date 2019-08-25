New seven-day service station proposed for small town

A new service station has been proposed in Yarranlea, with plans submitted to the Toowoomba Regional Council.

A small town in the far north of the Toowoomba region could be getting a new service station, after plans were submitted to the council this week.

Applicant SJS Fuels Pty Ltd lodged the proposal for a seven-day servo on the corner of Toomey and Margaret Streets in Yarraman, right on the boundary of the region and not far from Kingaroy.

If approved, it would be just down the road from an existing Caltex service station.

According to the planning report, the new service station would be a boost Yarraman's modest commercial precinct.

"The proposed development will comprise a refuelling court and shop as reflected on the proposal plans," the report said.

"The proposed ancillary shop which has a floor area of 308 sqm, will manage the sale of fuel

and sell a number of convenience products as well as coffee, and hot and cold food.

"The shop building also includes an administration office, store room and customer amenity facilities.

The proposed building has been designed to activate the prominent street intersection, being sought as an extension of Yarraman's commercial centre."

The application also included a variety of extra reports into traffic impacts, noise, lighting, air quality, landscaping and engineering.

The council is assessing the development proposal.

