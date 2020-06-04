Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New shocking detail found in George Floyd's autopsy

by Sam Clench
4th Jun 2020 2:10 PM

 

The medical examiner's office in Minnesota has released its full, 20-page autopsy report on George Floyd's death.

His official cause of death is listed as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression", which in plain english of course means the knee pressing into his neck resulted in cardiac arrest.

The examiner found Mr Floyd had a number of injuries, including "cutaneous blunt force injuries" on his forehead, face and upper lip, "mucosal injuries" inside his lips, "blunt force injuries" on his shoulders, hands, elbows and legs and "patterned contusions of the wrists", which were caused by handcuffs.

He suffered from three underlying conditions - severe "arteriosclerotic heart disease", "hypertensive heart disease" and an "incidental" tumour on the left side of his pelvis.

Mr Floyd had also contracted the coronavirus at some point. A nasal swab taken after his death tested positive for the disease, but he appears to have contracted it almost two months earlier.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 george floyd race riots usa politics us race riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: St John’s divas read for fun covered in bling

        premium_icon PHOTOS: St John’s divas read for fun covered in bling

        News ’It’s our job not only to teach students to read but to help them discover the joy of reading.’

        • 4th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        One drunk mini motorbike ride ends in massive fine

        premium_icon One drunk mini motorbike ride ends in massive fine

        News Nanango man caught driving mini bike almost three and a half times over limit.

        • 4th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        Off-duty soldiers help get PCYC ready for reopening

        premium_icon Off-duty soldiers help get PCYC ready for reopening

        News A helping hand to thank their hosts for their stay.

        • 4th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        OPINION: What will be the new ‘normal’ post pandemic?

        premium_icon OPINION: What will be the new ‘normal’ post pandemic?

        Opinion Journalist Laura Blackmore believes life will never be the same once the health...

        • 4th Jun 2020 2:00 PM