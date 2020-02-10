Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DANGEROUS SPECIES: An example of the invasive weed Giant Rats Tail. Photo: Contributed
DANGEROUS SPECIES: An example of the invasive weed Giant Rats Tail. Photo: Contributed
Rural

New signs aim to educate people about ‘invasive’ plant

Laura Blackmore
10th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY members have been asking questions surrounding the installation of some new road side signs providing advice about a grass species that have recently popped up at Yarraman.

Toowoomba Regional Council Environment and Community Committee portfolio leader councillor, Joe Ramia, said they put up the signs as a warning mechanism.

“Giant Rats Tail Grass is not as common in this area as it is on the coast. It does have a presence in several locations across the northern end of the Toowoomba region,” Cr Ramia said.

“Under the Biosecurity Act 2014, everyone has an obligation to reduce the spread of restricted weeds.

“Toowoomba Regional Council has adopted the use of road side signs as a means of raising awareness for both the general public and for our own staff to assist in meeting this obligation.

“Areas where known infestations have been identified include Yarraman, Coalbank, Crows Nest, Cooyar, Googa, and Ravensbourne.

“All known infestations are captured on a Geographic Information System and this information is used to quickly find the areas of infestation and allows spray crews to continually monitor and reduce the seed bank.”

An example of the new signs popping up in Yarraman and other towns. Photo: Toowoomba Regional Council
An example of the new signs popping up in Yarraman and other towns. Photo: Toowoomba Regional Council

Native to Africa, Cr Ramia said the species was a highly invasive grass that could produce more than 80,000 seeds per square metre in a year with seeds remaining viable for up to 10 years in the soil.

He said the effects it could create could have a long-lasting impact.

“Aside from being highly invasive and choking out native pastures, Giant Rat Tail Grass reduces carrying capacity and loosens teeth of cattle and horses that graze on it.

“The seed is often spread by livestock like manure, fur and hooves and in hay.

“This is why it is particularly important for farmers who may be considering restocking, to hold livestock in yards for up to seven days and if buying in hay and fodder, using ring feeders so they can monitor for emergence of any undesirable weeds,” he said.

“Other means of spread include feral animals, untested seed and in vehicles and machinery, especially slashers and earthmoving equipment.

“With this in mind, council slasher operators and road crews rely on our road side signage as an early warning they are entering a high risk area.

“Plant and machinery may need to be washed down before leaving the location.”

giant rats tail grass rural news toowoomba regional council yarraman yarraman community
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        200+ PICS: Fossils showing no signs of hanging up the boots

        premium_icon 200+ PICS: Fossils showing no signs of hanging up the boots

        Soccer Two Kingaroy teams found themselves deep in finals territory at the South Burnett Soccer Sevens carnival over the weekend.

        REVEALED: Nominees for the 2020 Brides Choice Awards

        premium_icon REVEALED: Nominees for the 2020 Brides Choice Awards

        News Meet the South Burnett wedding suppliers who have been nominated

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.

        Remembering Andrew Jack O’Chin

        premium_icon Remembering Andrew Jack O’Chin

        Rugby League Jack O’Chin Oval has been home to some of the South Burnett’s most thrilling games...