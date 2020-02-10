New signs aim to educate people about ‘invasive’ plant

DANGEROUS SPECIES: An example of the invasive weed Giant Rats Tail. Photo: Contributed

COMMUNITY members have been asking questions surrounding the installation of some new road side signs providing advice about a grass species that have recently popped up at Yarraman.

Toowoomba Regional Council Environment and Community Committee portfolio leader councillor, Joe Ramia, said they put up the signs as a warning mechanism.

“Giant Rats Tail Grass is not as common in this area as it is on the coast. It does have a presence in several locations across the northern end of the Toowoomba region,” Cr Ramia said.

“Under the Biosecurity Act 2014, everyone has an obligation to reduce the spread of restricted weeds.

“Toowoomba Regional Council has adopted the use of road side signs as a means of raising awareness for both the general public and for our own staff to assist in meeting this obligation.

“Areas where known infestations have been identified include Yarraman, Coalbank, Crows Nest, Cooyar, Googa, and Ravensbourne.

“All known infestations are captured on a Geographic Information System and this information is used to quickly find the areas of infestation and allows spray crews to continually monitor and reduce the seed bank.”

An example of the new signs popping up in Yarraman and other towns. Photo: Toowoomba Regional Council

Native to Africa, Cr Ramia said the species was a highly invasive grass that could produce more than 80,000 seeds per square metre in a year with seeds remaining viable for up to 10 years in the soil.

He said the effects it could create could have a long-lasting impact.

“Aside from being highly invasive and choking out native pastures, Giant Rat Tail Grass reduces carrying capacity and loosens teeth of cattle and horses that graze on it.

“The seed is often spread by livestock like manure, fur and hooves and in hay.

“This is why it is particularly important for farmers who may be considering restocking, to hold livestock in yards for up to seven days and if buying in hay and fodder, using ring feeders so they can monitor for emergence of any undesirable weeds,” he said.

“Other means of spread include feral animals, untested seed and in vehicles and machinery, especially slashers and earthmoving equipment.

“With this in mind, council slasher operators and road crews rely on our road side signage as an early warning they are entering a high risk area.

“Plant and machinery may need to be washed down before leaving the location.”