New South Burnett picnic business boom

Pop up Picnics South Burnett are all about creating unique settings that capture the location of the South Burnett. Photo/Social Media​

POPPING up in backyards, homes and venues across the region, a local businesswoman is creating intimate and unique picnics that capture the essence of the South Burnett.

Janene Steinhardt is the brains behind Pop Up Picnics South Burnett and after only launching the business six months ago, said she is overwhelmed with the response from the community.

Mrs Steinhardt plans everything based on the client, making each picnic unique to the wants of the couple or group.

Pop up Picnics create intimate, rustic picnics in peoples homes. Photo/Social Media

“I work with the people, it’s all about them,” Mrs Steinhardt said.

“Pop Up Picnics are all about capturing the nature and landscape of the South Burnett and bringing it into a small setting for people to enjoy in their own space.

“I love that kind of rustic style and boho feel, which works well to our surroundings in the South Burnett.”

After launching in August this year, Mrs Steinhardt is booked out for the rest of the year and also has bookings for 2021.

As well as picnics, she also styles weddings and baby showers, creates hampers and designs floral arrangements.

All of the items you see in these photos are owned by Mrs Steinhardt who has been a passionate stylist for 25 years.

Despite working full time and being on several committees in the region, Mrs Steinhardt said if you are passionate enough about something, you always find the time.

Janene Steinhardt has been running Pop up Picnics for the past six months. Photo/Contributed

“Styling is something I have loved doing all my life and now that my kids have left home I am back doing what I loved doing 25 years ago,” she said.

“Nothing is impossible, I try my utmost to make it work for people.

“I am so passionate about the South Burnett and my business is about capturing the backdrop, getting out there and appreciating it.”



Pop Up Picnics South Burnett also work hand-in-hand with a number of local businesses to showcase local produce.

Pop up Picnics source all of their produce locally. Photo/Social Media

“I love using local produce and local businesses, we work together to create something beautiful for the area,” Mrs Steinhardt said.

“Working together is huge for me, lots of local businesses have so many different things to offer.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming, people are sharing my Facebook page and I get such lovely feedback from all the people I’ve done it for so far.”