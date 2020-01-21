New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

Multiple fast-moving storms, including two 'very dangerous' systems, have swept across southeast Queensland leaving more than 18,000 homes without power.

UPDATE: Residents in parts of the southeast have faced severe thunderstorms for the second day in a row, with multiple systems sweeping across the region.

Energex is reporting 18,631 homes are without power, mainly in the Sunshine Coast (12,464), Somerset (4369) and Gold Coast (1087) regions. Yesterday's storms left more than 20,000 without power across the region at their peak.

Winds have torn the roof from a Toowoomba house as another day of extreme weather batters the state.

Three people were inside the house when winds of a Toowoomba storm ripped the roof from the Clifton Downs property at 3.44pm.

Firefighters and paramedics were at the scene, however a Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said conditions were inhibiting reparations.

For the second day, congestion is reported northbound on the Pacific Motorway.

Westbound traffic on the Ipswich Motorway is travelling slowly, with authorities warning road users to drive safely in the coming weather.

At 5.34pm, severe storm warning was issued for the Gympie, Logan, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Redland City and Sunshine Coast council areas.

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Noosa Heads, the area southwest of Noosa Heads, the area west of Noosa Heads, Laravale, South Stradbroke Island and Tewantin," the alert said.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast. They are forecast to affect Noosa Heads, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, waters off Noosa Heads, the area northwest of Noosa Heads, the area north of Noosa Heads and Lake Cootharaba by 5:55 pm and Beaudesert, Numinbah Valley, Little Nerang Dam, Canungra and Lake Cooloola by 6:25 pm."

Surf Life Saving Queensland announced mass closures of Sunshine Coast beaches as the "very dangerous" storm approached the region.

Beaches at Alexandra Headland, Boardwalk Beach, KawanaWaters - Buddina, Kings Beach, Marcoola, Mooloolaba, Peregian, Wurtulla and Twin Waters were all closed about 4.40pm.

A second, more general warning was issued at 4.44pm for the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts..

Areas most likely to be impacted over the next several hours include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Coolangatta, Ipswich, Cleveland, Jimboomba, Mount Tamborine and Redcliffe.

In both cases, the storms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones.

EARLIER: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting more storms across southeast Queensland today before temperatures start to climb.

The forecast in Brisbane today is of showers, with falls of up to 15mm possible. A storm, possibly severe, is also expected.

The forecast is similar for the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

A warm start to the morning in Brisbane - an apparent temperature approaching 30C at 6am - is a sign of what's to come, with southeast Queensland bracing for hot conditions for the rest of the week.

More storms lashed the region yesterday, leaving 19,500 houses without power.

Beaudesert and the Scenic Rim were among the hardest hit on Monday, but the outages ran right up to Gympie and included 3446 homes without power in the Ipswich, Logan and Brisbane City areas.

Tue 17:24 EST

Storm clouds gather over the Glass House Mountains.

Storm winds tore the roof off this house at Clifton Downs near Toowoomba. Picture: 9 News

Stormfront approaches over Dicky Beach Caravan Park at Caloundra. Photo Lachie Millard

Storm clouds rolling in on the Gold Coast. (Taken from Surfers Paradise) Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Severe heatwave conditions are predicted for eastern Queensland in coming days, with temperatures up to 6C above average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Peter Markworth.

"We're seeing warmer temperatures up in north Queensland, and they're going to filter down the eastern side of the state and we will see above average temperatures across most locations," he said.

"Around the coast, we're seeing temperatures in the mid-30s, which is typically about 3C to 4C above average, but as you move inland you see values in the high-30s, so again 5C or 6C above average for January. We have a lack of cooling over those days, so both the maximums and minimums are quite above average."