New street name to honour history of Murgon business

Cherry Lane will be the name of a new street in Murgon. (Picture: file)

THE SOUTH Burnett Regional Council today voted on a name for a new road in Murgon to honour the legacy of an old business.

After consulting the Murgon community, the name Cherry Lane was put forward, which is the name of an old bus company that existed before Pursers Coaches.

Cheery Lane, which will intersect with Gore Street was voted in unanimously by Councillors.

Councillor Kathy Duff said it is a great outcome for the community.

“Cherry Lane is a great outcome after community feedback because Cherry Buses and Coaches were a business that operated years ago,” Cr Duff said.

“It’s nice to recognise and preserve some history of Murgon with the new street name Cheery Lane.”

