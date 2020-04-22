New tower to boost mobile coverage in town

MOBILE BOOST: The new Optus tower will be erected in Memerambi as part of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program.

MEMERAMBI will become the home of a new mobile Optus tower as part of the Federal Government’s $34 million Mobile Black Spot Program.

The Optus tower will be one of 11 base stations established in the coming months.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the towers would provide the community with improved access to the digital world.

“I promised before being elected to improve mobile coverage, and in the last term I secured 35 new towers,” Mr Littleproud said.

“An additional 11 across Maranoa builds on the Federal Government’s commitment to improve connectivity across regional Australia.

“Boosting digital connectivity at Memerambi means the people living in this community are in a stronger position to manage daily life activities – whether it’s a telehealth appointment with a GP, making banking transactions with SMS security or staying in touch with family and friends further afield.

“Breaks in our communications hinder emergency services, tourism and business – that’s why this program is so important for Maranoa and why I’ve been advocating so hard on this issue.”

The announcement, made by Mr Littleproud, the Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher, and Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government Mark Coulton, comes as more than $836 million is being invested in new mobile infrastructure across the Mobile Black Spot Program’s five rounds.

“More than 77 per cent of the 1047 base stations funded through the first four rounds of the program are now complete, taking us past the 800 mobile base station milestone,” Mr Fletcher said.

“Our Mobile Black Spot program is connecting regional communities and businesses, enabling them to contribute more effectively to our local, regional and national economies,” Mr Coulton said.