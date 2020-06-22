New traineeships available at Tarong Power Station

SOUTH Burnett locals could kickstart their careers in the energy industry thanks to Stanwell’s Apprentice and Trainee Program.

Brad Perry, General Manager Generation at Stanwell, said Stanwell’s Apprentice and Trainee Program offers opportunities for local people of all ages and experience to learn new skills. Whether they are seeking a role change or wanting to develop a long-term career in the energy sector, the Program provides a great way to do this.

“Learning from experienced employees by undertaking hands-on activities and asking questions about how it all works, means the apprentices and trainees receive real-world experience they will be able to apply in future,” he said.

“The opportunities on offer in the 2021 Apprentice and Trainee Program at the Tarong power stations will provide our next generation of energy industry professionals with the chance to join an industry in the midst of an exciting transition.”

The Tarong power stations will be recruiting for the following apprentice and trainee roles in 2021:

Electrical Instrumentation Apprentice;

Boilermaker Apprentice;

Mechanical Fitter Apprentice;

Warehousing Operations Trainee; and

Business Trainee.

Apprentices and trainees will benefit from the experience of working alongside and learning from some of the energy industry’s best, said Stanwell CEO, Richard Van Breda.

“Our apprentices and trainees are given access to valuable coaching and mentoring from subject matter experts across our business and are provided with the opportunity to network with our diverse teams,” said Mr Van Breda.

“At Stanwell, we have a proud history of supporting skills development across the regions in which we operate and creating entry-level employment opportunities in the energy and mining industries.

“We appreciate the opportunity to share what we do and to teach our apprentices and trainees so they finish the program with a much stronger understanding of the variety of career paths that are available in the industry.”

Applications for Stanwell’s Apprentice and Trainee Program at the Tarong power stations opened today (June 22, 2020).

Applications from Indigenous and female applicants are encouraged across all disciplines offered.

To learn more about the opportunities available at the Tarong power stations click here.