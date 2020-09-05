New virus alerts for Qld venues

Shoppers who visited two furniture stores or a Spotlight west of Brisbane have been put on alert and urged to monitor their symptoms after a positive COVID case visited the businesses.

The coronavirus case went to Spotlight and Fantastic Furniture at West Ipswich and Johnny's Furniture outlet at Booval between 9.30am and 11.10am on August 29.

Spotlight is one of the businesses on alert. Picture: Ian Currie

The news comes just after a the 64-year-old skipper of a luxury superyacht that allegedly breached Queensland's strict border ban has been charged by police.

Queensland Police said the man allegedly provided false information to an emergency officer about not leaving the yacht in NSW, when he actually had.

He has been issued with a notice to appear for breaching the public health act.

The Lady Pamela arrived at Coomera following a 15-day journey with seven people on board on August 25 after having previously travelled from NSW and virus-stricken Victoria.

The Lady Pamela superyacht arrived in Queensland following a 15-day journey from Victoria.

Melbourne millionaire Mark Simonds and his family were allegedly on board.

It was reported that they were fined a total of $9000 fine.

It is understood Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young initially granted the passengers an exemption from mandatory quarantine.

But those exemptions were revoked following backlash and all seven passengers were placed into hotel quarantine, and they'll be forced to foot the bill.

Investigators are still looking into the Lady Pamela’s movements.

Detectives are still investigating the Lady Pamela's movements but it is believed to have stopped at several ports in NSW.

The yacht skipper will appear at Southport Magistrates Court on September 11.

NSW Police is assisting its counterparts north of the border.

Last week NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the team was investigating whether the Victorian family had a permit to leave the state.

Meanwhile the two Richmond players at the centre of an alleged brawl outside a strip club on the Gold Coast have been booted out of Queensland.

Richmond players Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones have been kicked out of Queensland over the alleged brawl outside a strip club. Picture: Michael Klein

The Courier-Mail reports Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones were involved in an altercation after being evicted from Hollywood Showgirls on the glitter strip's Orchid Ave.

The pair has been kicked out of Queensland and the club slapped with a $100,000 fine.

The Tigers duo has been handed a 10-match suspension.

More to come

Originally published as New virus alerts for Qld venues