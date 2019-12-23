Menu
wind farm generic
New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

Carlie Walker
23rd Dec 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 7:55 PM
A NEW wind farm that could be built between Maryborough and Gympie would help transform the state's energy network.

That's according to Minister for Natural Resources and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham, who said the State Government was working towards achieving 50 per cent renewables by 2030.

Forest Wind Holdings, a joint venture between Queensland-based renewables firm CleanSight and Siemens Financial Services, has proposed to locate up to 226 wind turbines across the sites.

"While there is still much work to be done before Forest Wind becomes a reality, our government recognises the significance of this project," Dr Lynham said.

"We'll keep working with Forest Wind Holdings and key stakeholders to facilitate the long-term access and operation of the wind farm, and to maximise the value of this land."

green energy wind farm
