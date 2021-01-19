Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A drink-driver caught on New Year’s Day at Yeppoon was in no state to be behind the wheel after a night on the bourbons.
A drink-driver caught on New Year’s Day at Yeppoon was in no state to be behind the wheel after a night on the bourbons.
News

New Year’s Day drink-driver had 20 bourbons

Darryn Nufer
18th Jan 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 19th Jan 2021 4:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If David John Hill thought he was okay to drive on New Year's Day after 20 bourbons the night before, he was wrong.

The 43-year-old was nabbed by police on the Scenic Hwy at Yeppoon at 8.25am.

He blew 0.117.

Hill pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving.

The court was told Hill had no offences of a like nature since 2011 but prior to that his traffic history was "absolutely appalling" including being placed on a suspended jail sentence for drink-driving.

Hill told Magistrate Jason Schubert that he was extremely disappointed in himself because he had already cost himself a job by offending.

Mr Schubert fined Hill $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

 

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

10 cannabis plants found in Yeppoon woman's garden

Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder

Party-goer fined for Yeppoon street fight

david john hill drink-driving tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        UPDATE: Woman dies after horror crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman dies after horror crash

        Breaking A young woman has tragically died following a serious crash

        South Burnett warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

        Premium Content South Burnett warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology have warned South Burnett residents to prepare for severe...

        Fight to save Murgon Target ends with closing date decided

        Premium Content Fight to save Murgon Target ends with closing date decided

        Business The lengthy fight to save Murgon’s Target Country has come to an end as an official...