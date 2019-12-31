New Year’s Day trading in the South Burnett

If you wake up Christmas morning and realise you have forgotten some much needed ingredients for Christmas lunch, don't despair.

WHILE a major portion of the region will most likely be hitting the Asprin and Berocca nursing a hangover, others will be welcoming the new decade a little more productively.

Here are all the businesses open and ready to welcome in the New Year with you this year:

Food and dining

Bunya Nut Cafe in Blackbutt

Cure your New Year’s hangover with a delicious homemade feed at the Bunya Nut Cafe open from 8am-2pm tomorrow.

Their amazing coffee and breakfast specials are sure to leave you feeling ready to take on the world again.

Kingaroy and Nanango RSL

For a hearty meal you can’t go past the RSL. They will be operating their standard hours tomorrow, from 10am-10pm.

The same goes for the Nanango RSL, but with opening hours slightly different opening hours from 11am-8pm.

Healthy Noodle Kingaroy

If you’re chasing something a little fresh and tasty on New Years look no further than Healthy Noodle on Haly St.

Normal opening hours will be operating from 10am-9pm.

Spice Garden Indian Restaurant Kingaroy

If you’re after something with a little more kick, Spice Garden will be operating normal opening hours as well with lunch running from 10.30am-2.30pm and dinner going from 4.30pm-9pm.

Asian Gourmet Chinese Restaurant Kingaroy

If you’re chasing a mean fried rice and some mongolian beef than Asian Gourmet on Alford St has you covered.

Normal opening hours are as follows 10am-2pm and 4pm-9pm.

Groceries

Andersson’s Fruit Market Kingaroy

You will still be able to pick up your fresh fruit and veggies, milk and bread as per normal with hours staying at 7am-6pm.

IGA Kingaroy and Nanango

New Years day won’t affect trading at IGA with opening hours as per usual, at the Kingaroy store from 7am-9pm and the Nanango IGA from 7am-7pm.

ALDI in Kingaroy will be closed.

Kingaroy Shoppingworld will be closed.

Petrol Stations

Most petrol stations will be operating slightly shortened operating hours come New Year’s Day.

Freedom Fuels on Knight St in Kingaroy will only be open from 6am-8pm.

Caltex Woolworths on Youngman St will be open 8am-5pm.

While United (Ryke’s Fuel) will be operating their standard 24 hours as per normal.

Liberty Oil (Kingaroy) is open from 5am – 11.30pm

Entertainment

Kingaroy Cinema

Catch some awesome flicks such as Frozen 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, Playing with Fire and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker throughout the day and into the evening.

The cinema will be open from 9.30am

Fitzroy Hotel Nanango

The iconic Fitzroy Hotel will be open to serve drinks from 10am until around 7-8pm tomorrow while the bottle shop will be open from 9am and close at roughly the same time.

The Hotel will not be serving meals tomorrow.

The Australian Hotel Murgon

The friendly atmosphere and great food makes the Aussie on Lamb St the perfect place to kick on your New Year’s celebrations.

Doors will be open from 10am-10pm as per usual.