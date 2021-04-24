Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a COVID-19 outbreak.
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Health

New Zealand pauses travel bubble after virus outbreak

24th Apr 2021 6:34 AM

New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a Covid-19 outbreak in its larger neighbor.

"As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government," a statement on the New Zealand government website said. 

more to come

Originally published as New Zealand pauses travel bubble after Australian Covid outbreak

coronavirus health new zealand travel travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        Premium Content Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        News Stanwell’s CEO has announced he’s stepping down from the top job just days after the corporation revealed its plans to transition to cleaner energy.

        ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        News Here’s where and when you can spot the RAAF’s Super Hornet and the Globemaster...

        Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Premium Content Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Community A bronze digger statue was unveiled in Goomeri this morning ahead of ANZAC DAY...

        Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Premium Content Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Community Meet the North Burnett student passionate about rehabilitating troubled youths and...