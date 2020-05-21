Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An unsolved outage has taken news organisations around the country down this afternoon as readers are instead greeted with error messages.
An unsolved outage has taken news organisations around the country down this afternoon as readers are instead greeted with error messages.
Technology

News sites mysteriously go down

by Jack Gramenz
21st May 2020 5:11 PM

A number of major news websites are down for readers in two of Australia's biggest cities.

Sydney and Perth visitors to websites for Nine-owned newspapers, Channel 10's soon to be shuttered 10 Daily, and The New York Times have been greeted with error messages when trying to load sites this afternoon.

The error messages appear to be the result of an as-yet unsolved outage for the company many local and international news outlets rely on to deliver their content.

Content delivery network provider Fastly has reported "degraded performance" on its servers in Sydney and Perth according to its website.

The ABC and News Corp so far appear unaffected and are understood to rely on a different provider.

A content delivery network is a group of servers within a geographical location that are co-ordinated to load web pages as quickly as possible.

The incident is currently "unsolved".

More to come

Originally published as News sites mysteriously down

media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chef on a mission to woo tourists to region

        premium_icon Chef on a mission to woo tourists to region

        News Why a chef reckons he has the answer for Queenslanders dreaming of their next Aussie adventure.

        Nanango Pie Van’s back in business

        premium_icon Nanango Pie Van’s back in business

        News Iconic South Burnett business is once again serving tasty eats to travellers on the...

        Police called to punch-up on main street

        premium_icon Police called to punch-up on main street

        Crime The brawl between two men has landed them in hot water with police.

        Four South Burnett cricketers who turned professional

        premium_icon Four South Burnett cricketers who turned professional

        Cricket The South Burnett has always been a strong cricket region, producing several...