Newspaper clipping inspires president after hardship

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Elaine Madill has spent the past 20 years volunteering for a number of Wondai based organisations, including the Wondai Art Gallery. Photo: Matt Collins

ELAINE Madill’s known within the community for her dedication to the Wondai community, particularly as president of the Wondai Art Gallery.

More than 20 years ago she moved to the South Burnett from the Gold Coast and has made a home within the region.

After she moved to the area, Elaine said she quickly navigated towards the art gallery and was able to secure a variety of travelling art exhibitions each month for her township and visitors.

However, she said the newspaper had been instrumental in spreading the word around town of events happening at the gallery.

“The role the newspaper has played in our community has been so important,” Elaine said.

“It’s so hard to be able to tell people you have something worth seeing.

“We have the radio station, which is something very handy.

“The difference is that the advertisement is called over the radio and then it’s gone, whereas with print, it’s right in front of them.

“They can see it for a few days and go back to it to find events happening in Wondai.”

Wondai Art Gallery President Elaine Madill with her front page of the South Burnett Times after she received her OAM in January 2019. Photo: Leigh Higgs

Elaine said the newspaper had also been a source of inspiration for her when she was enduring hardship a few years ago.

“Personally, the most memorable clipping from the South Burnett Times was when I received my Order of Australia medal last year.

“The newspaper ran a front-page article of me.

“In fact, it’s still up on the wall in my office and I look at it every day as a reminder.

“I received my OAM not long after my stroke and having that article in front of me was a huge incentive to keep going forward,” she said.

“I would look at the clipping and think ‘I can’t let the community down’.

“They have put their faith in me and I put my faith in them.

“This community is where I belong.”