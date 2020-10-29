The project has been in the works for three years, driven by a small committee who want to see a Big Peanut stand alongside of big Australian icons – such as the Big Banana, Big Orange and Big Pineapple.

Organiser Kristy Board said the group would commission renowned sculptor Kane Minogue to build the lofty legume from recycled metal and machinery parts.

“(The Big Peanut) will be made entirely from farming equipment that has worked the infamous red soils of the South Burnett,” she said.

“Alongside it will stand some interpretative signage, celebrating our farming rock stars and the people who made the big peanut a reality.”

The group approached the local, state and federal governments for funding but were knocked back so now they are taking their pitch directly to the people, through a GoFundMe campaign.

The aim is to raise $10,000.

“All we are asking for is a donation of $30 to help us build it,” Ms Board said.

“In return, your name will be placed on a plaque for all to see.

“A big peanut has been spoken about for half a decade and this year marks 100 years of peanut farming for our region.

“We would love to see this become reality on such a momentous anniversary.”

Once the funding is locked in the sculpture should take about two months to build.

Click here to support the cause.

Originally published as NEXT BIG THING: How you can help build the Big Peanut