WATCH: Competitive eater demolishes 32 Big Macs

When most people haven't eaten all day and it's on the wrong side of lunchtime, two Big Macs can go down really well. Maybe even three if you're starving.

Competitive eating superstar Joey Chestnut has taken it next level however, taking on 32 burgers, and polishing them off in a ridiculous 38 minutes and 15 seconds.

Well, as he started his video, it was his "cheat day".

The order cost just under $US200 ($AU303) including taxes and a generous 20 per cent tip.

When he looked at them all in a stack, he said "this is intimidating".

For general interest, the 32 burgers are 7kg of burgers and 18,016 calories.

Watch the attempt below.

Then again, feats of eating are nothing for Joey Chestnut, the 12-time champion of the Nathan's Hot Dog Contest every Independence Day and set the world record in 2018 of most hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes - an astounding 74.

He also recently set another record for eating 11.3kg of beans and rice last month and set himself a new challenge with the Big Macs.

But don't try this at home, Chestnut is the best in the world, topping the Major League Eating standings and currently owning 23 world records.

Ever wondered what 32 Big Macs in a room would look like?

Chasing what he believes is the world's best mark of 30 burgers, Chestnut smashed all 32 with just some warm water to help him get the burgers down.

It took him just 20 seconds to demolish the first one and quickly started working his way through the pile.

Just over five minutes in, he began sweating profusely and appeared to be slowing down a little bit.

But he's a professional, powering his way through the mammoth pile, only stopping to burp and grab his next burger.

Why Big Mac's? He actually had a sweet reason why he wanted the record.

"Always wanted to do Big Macs and really push myself to see how many I could eat," he said in a press release.

"I remember being a little kid and they would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them. I'd end up eating three. And this is bringing me back to being a kid.

"Me and my grandpa would go back to the same McDonald's every time. And it's crazy, when I drive by that McDonald's I still kind of just think about it. I think about all the times I was there with my grandpa and it's weird the way that food takes you back and helps you remember things. With Big Macs, I definitely remember my grandpa."

While Chestnut is usually a sprinter in the food stakes, smashing down hot dogs in 10 minutes, the Big Macs proved to be more of a marathon.

He said he felt like he was going to pass out around the 25 minutes mark.

Joey Chestnut is the king of the eating world.

By half an hour, he had four to go.

"About 30 minutes now, I know I'm going to get it done," he said. "My body is starting to slow down. It's exciting, it's like the last couple of miles of a marathon, I've never run a marathon, probably never will but it must be nice knowing that you're closing in on that goal."

For a guy to eats so much, Chestnut is strangely fit.

In the ESPN 30 for 30 The Good, The Bad, The Hungry, Chestnut took people inside his training, where he does plenty of jaw exercises, lifting weights with his team and an exercise for gulping air down.

So this is how @joeyjaws trains to eat 70+ hot dogs in 10 minutes 😮 (via @30for30) pic.twitter.com/qyOp7vydmQ — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2019

In 2018, he also told ESPN that he takes two months to get his body ready for the hot dog eating contest with practices and making sure he gets his body weight back to normal before he does another practice.

"I do a practice contest, and then recovery is important. As soon as I can start eating, I try to eat vegetables, fibre," Chestnut said. "And then once I feel like the food has moved and digested, I'll have one good day of protein, whether it's fish or turkey, maybe chicken. And then I go back and do a fast, where it's all liquid. It's a cleanse, pretty much, a two-day cleanse. And then when I'm at the weight I want and I know I'm empty, then I can do another practice."