Next step in case of young tradie charged over punch death

A YOUNG apprentice electrician charged over the fatal punch attack of a man outside a Cairns bar will fight the charge in the city's highest court with a trial scheduled for next year.

Trinity Park man Timothy England, 21, is charged with unlawful striking causing death after he allegedly punched Trinity Beach man Brett Thomson on the back of his head outside the Pier Bar on July 6 last year.

Mr Thomson, 32, suffered "irreversible brain damage" and died three days later in Cairns Hospital.

Alleged punch death victim Brett Thomson. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Mr England, a former under-19 rugby representative player, was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm in a public place, but the charge was upgraded after Mr Thomson's death.

The case was mentioned in the Cairns Supreme Court on Thursday where Mr England's solicitor Bebe Mellick confirmed it would be going to trial.

Timothy England leaving the Cairns watch house with support from his parents and his lawyer Bebe Mellick following his arrest last year. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"My expectation is it will certainly go into a second week and possibly six or seven trial days your honour," Mr Mellick said.

The trial was scheduled for late May.

During the committal hearing in August one of Mr Thomson's friends who was out with him that night, said the pair and a third friend had consumed alcohol and cocaine at one of their houses before heading into town about 6pm.

Brett Thomson, 32, died in hospital three days after the alleged assault. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Five hours later when the trio decided to leave, Mr Thomson and Mr England, who was also with others at the time, allegedly became involved in an altercation.

Another friend told the court the trio took one capsule of MDMA before they went to town.

