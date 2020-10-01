Menu
NICE RICE: Farmer’s incredible donation

by Mikayla Mayoh
1st Oct 2020 12:57 PM
More than 10,000 serves of Burdekin-grown rice will go out to those in need in North Queensland.

The North's largest rice grower, Allan Milan, has donated the rice, which was packaged and processed by SunRice for Food Relief NQ.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on demand at supermarkets as well as at local charities. Now is the time more than ever to support our local communities, especially leading up to Christmas," he said.

Burdekin rice growers Allan and Lynette Milan pick up approximately 1000 kilograms of donated North Queensland grown rice from SunRice’s processing facility at Brandon, near Ayr. Also pictured is SunRice’s Brandon Site Supervisor, Morne Cornish.
Food Relief NQ manager Toby Kelly said the impacts of the pandemic had put significant pressure on stocks, with a further increase in demand expected at Christmas.

"We do 10,000 food boxes per year and every single one of those boxes have rice in them - so to be able to have North Queensland-grown rice is wonderful," Mr Kelly said.

Receiving the donation from SunRice and the Milan family was timely, he said.

