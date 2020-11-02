Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Nicklin tipped to go the distance to determine a winner

Scott Sawyer
by
1st Nov 2020 7:14 PM | Updated: 2nd Nov 2020 4:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's the cliffhanger few saw coming and the race for the seat of Nicklin could soon become a marathon.

Insiders are tipping the vote count to extend through to at least the November 10 cut-off for postal votes to be returned to the Electoral Commission Queensland.

Unofficial numbers received by the Daily late Sunday indicated LNP incumbent Marty Hunt may have reversed the trend somewhat, and had secure a lead of about 200 votes over Labor's Robert Skelton, after prepoll and postal vote counts carried out Sunday.

LNP claims Kawana

The latest results published on the Commission's website on Sunday evening showed Mr Skelton with a slim lead of about 80 votes on preferences in the unofficial indicative count, after 19,955 votes had been counted.

Sources inside Mr Skelton's camp told the Daily the results had been "to and fro" throughout Sunday, and it was "going to go down to the wire".

It was understood there were about 5000 more postal votes to come back and absentee vote preferences to be calculated, and specialist scrutineers were being brought up from Brisbane to pore over the ballot papers for Mr Skelton over the coming days.

Mr Hunt said he was waiting to learn the result with so many postals still out there, and he was prepared for a "long 11 days" ahead.

"It's going to be a bit of a wait and see," he said.

forumpromo

More Stories

electoral commission queensland queensland election 2020 state election 2020 sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will Deb survive LNP bloodletting?

        Premium Content Will Deb survive LNP bloodletting?

        Politics Deb Frecklington last night vowed to remain LNP leader but party insiders revealed they believe it should have changed leadership four months ago.

        ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Premium Content ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Politics Didn’t catch the results from the election last night, we’ve got you covered. Catch...

        POLL FIGHT: Annastacia back, Frecklington's speech fail

        POLL FIGHT: Annastacia back, Frecklington's speech fail

        Politics Big swing to Labor in key south east Queensland seats

        Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Premium Content Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Politics DEB Frecklington has conceded defeat in the election, but committed to remaining as...