Nicole’s stunt double killed in shootout

A leading Hollywood stuntwoman was shot dead alongside her husband in a wild gun battle after they tried to ambush her ex-husband and his new wife at their home in Ohio, according to reports and authorities.

Cheryl Sanders, 59 - who appeared in Back to the Future II and has been a stunt double for Sandra Bullock, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Kidman and Jessica Alba - died alongside her husband Reed Sanders, 56, on Wednesday, the New York Post reports.

They travelled at least six hours from their home in North Carolina to confront the stuntwoman's ex-husband, Lindsey Duncan, and his wife Molly outside their home, according to reports.

"All of a sudden, hell began," Duncan told a press conference of the "absolute, total ambush" that sparked two gun battles with hundreds of shots fired.

Duncan ultimately shot dead his ex-wife and her husband, authorities say. He has not been charged during the ongoing investigation, with the case currently listed as a justifiable homicide, according to the Dayton Daily News.

"The most difficult of this whole process - besides listening to my wife say, 'I'm going to die, they're going to kill me' - is having to tell my two daughters that their mother's been shot," Duncan said of the girls he shared with his dead ex-wife, according to Dayton 24/7 Now.

Nutritionist Duncan told a press conference that he and his wife, Molly, were returning from a normal morning run for coffee and "and our eggs and our kale" when they were victims of an "absolute, total ambush."

He told the press conference that a "6-foot-something" man in "a full camo mask and hoodie" ran and put a gun just inches from his wife's head. "I thought it was a bad nightmare," he said. "Whatever happened after that was instinct."

He said there were "two separate gun battles" with bullets flying inches away from his wife's head.

"Her being alive today, I'll never be able to explain that," he said. "And it wasn't one shot or two shots, it seemed like a hundred shots and there were shells everywhere."

His wife called him "my absolute hero," getting emotional as she said, "I'm a mother, and I still get to see my kids grow up."

They were asked about reports that the stuntwoman and her husband were there merely to discuss an educational trust fund. "With two weapons? With multiple clips that were loaded … ski masks?" Duncan asked.

"The word 'ambush' is exactly what it was," his wife said. "We were caught off-guard. They said nothing and they started shooting at us."

Sheriff Gene Fischer said Duncan had called his office five years ago worried his ex was trying to kill him, according to Dayton 24/7 Now.

Greene County Coroner Kevin Sharrett said both Cheryl Sanders and Reed Sanders died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Greene County prosecutor Suzanne Schmidt told WDTN that the "very complex set of facts" would be "a long process" to fully investigate.

The website Women in Stunts shared the news of her death "with a broken heart," saying, "she was a dear friend and a wonderful person who often dealt with more in life than anyone should have to deal with."

