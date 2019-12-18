Menu
COURT CHARGE: Jason Taylor Carseldine was charged with one count of public nuisance at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.
Night on the town ends in assault in the street

Laura Blackmore
17th Dec 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:12 PM
"I'M going to kill you, you'll be dead before you get there."

Those are the words said by a 19-year-old Kingaroy man who was placed on a probation order after he assaulted his girlfriend in a street while returning home from a night out.

Jason Taylor Carseldine was charged with one count of public nuisance at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, December 16.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said police went to Frangapani Dr, Kingaroy at 3.10am on November 24 after reports of a domestic disturbance.

"The defendant and his partner were returning from downtown Kingaroy," Sgt Gangemi said.

"As they were walking up the street, he has called her a psycho bitch and pushed her down.

"She ran towards a house to seek assistance.

"The defendant caught up with his partner, knocked her to the ground and shoved his fingers down her throat.

"This caused the inside of her mouth to bleed and he inserted his fingers into her nose."

Once she got free from Mr Carseldine, Sgt Gangemi said the victim ran down Fragapani Dr screaming for help.

"The defendant pursued her and was yelling, 'I'm going to kill you, you'll be dead before you get there'," he said.

"Other occupants came out to the street to assist his partner and the defendant began striking a motor vehicle in a drive way."

In his submissions, defence lawyer Mark Weiner cited medical reasons for his client's behaviour.

"He has suffered from depression and anxiety," Mr Weiner said.

"Unfortunately, he was unmedicated prior to incident.

"In his own words he thought he was better, so he stopped taking his medication.

"That, maybe with the alcohol combination, led to what I would call an out-of-character event," he said.

He said Mr Carseldine had finished Year 12 at Kingaroy State High School and was now working at Swickers.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said the case was one of the more serious examples of public nuisance offences.

After considering all of the submissions, she said his rehabilitation was the most important thing for the community and himself.

Ms Pink placed him on a nine-month probation period, released under supervision of a probation officer.

She said the conditions of the order were that he must not commit another offence during the period of the order; he must take part in counselling and submit to psychiatric or psychological treatment to see if he had mental health issues that could be diagnosed; and he must undertake domestic violence counselling/programs.

No convictions were recorded.

