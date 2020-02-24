No Fun February breast cancer fundraiser

Daniel Clacy completed his 50th ParkRun with his running partner Toby in Wondai on Saturday. (Picture: Wondai ParkRun)

Daniel Clacy completed his 50th ParkRun with his running partner Toby in Wondai on Saturday. (Picture: Wondai ParkRun)

AFTER Daniel Clacy’s mum was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, he decided to do Dry July as a fundraiser, which he has done every year since.

With his mother beating cancer once, it has now returned and he has set himself a new fundraising challenge called No Fun February.

It involves cutting out all unnatural sugars, alcohol and carbohydrates as well as running 40km for the month.

Clacy, who is currently sitting on 39.5km and $470 said it had been a very challenging few weeks.

Daniel Clacy and the team from the South Burnett Saints taking part in the Wondai ParkRun on Saturday. (Picture: contributed)

“Doing Dry July every year is fairly easy but some of the things you have to give up for this are so ingrained in every day life,” Clacy said.

“For this fundraiser I set a goal of $500 by the end of the month and am currently sitting at $470 with under a week to go.

“I initially started Dry July to raise money for breast cancer and when mum was re-diagnosed I decided to do something extra.”

With this challenge in mind, Clacy ticked off his 50th ParkRun on Saturday at the Wondai Event.

ParkRun has a great sense of community according to Clacy who said no matter where you went, it was a great event.

“It’s a great feeling to tick off 50. I have been trying to achieve this since I started doing the ParkRun in about August last year,” Clacy said.

“It’s definitely such an open and welcoming community of runners and walkers and it doesn’t matter where you go to run.

“I’ve always loved running and the feeling of euphoria it gives you afterwards and with the AFL season closing in I’ve been dragging a few players down with me.”

Daniel Clacy looking for a handball against the Goondiwindi Hawks. (Picture: File)

In five weeks, Clacy will run out onto Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy for his 100th game as a South Burnett Saint - and said he was confident heading into the season.

“This has been a big pre-season for me and heading into my 100th game I wanted to be as fit as possible,” Clacy said.

“I didn't have a great pre-season last year and I really felt it with injuries throughout the year.

“We will be coming up against Dalby in round 1, who are a tough side and they make you earn your wins.”

To donate to Clacy’s No Fun February breast cancer fundraiser head to https://fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/danielclacy14509/clacy--s-can