Rebel Wilson and Adele: secrets to stunning weight loss revealed
News

‘No, I can’t have that’: Key to dropping 50kg

by Elisabeth Silvester
4th Jan 2021 12:54 PM
SITTING in a fitting room crying is what gave Katrina Lauder the motivation to push her limits and reach her goals.

Miss Lauder has lost an amazing 53kg in the past 18 months after weighing 162kg at her heaviest.

The biggest problem in Miss Lauder's weight gain was working as a waitress.

"When you are surrounded by food every day it is one of the hardest things to tell yourself, 'no I can't have that'," she said.

"I was the fast food girl so every day it would be fast food for lunch and fast food on the way home for dinner and that was my downfall."

Katrina Lauder has lost 50kg in the last 18 months from eating healthy and working out.
After looking at photos from her brother's July 2019 wedding, Miss Lauder decided enough was enough.

"I suffered from anxiety and depression during my life and it was starting to get to a point where I didn't want to go out. I was worried about what people thought of me," she said.

"I thought this has to stop. I don't want to look like this anymore and that was the turning point for me and this time I have stuck to my diet."

Ms Lauder started walking 5km around her neighbourhood twice a day and switched her diet to whole foods before the weight started to shift after four months. After joining Strand Fitness North Shore, Ms Lauder found personal trainer Amy Hermann. "It's Kat's self confidence and discipline that is a huge shining light," Ms Hermann said.

"Watching her transform physically and mentally is an inspiration to many of my other clients, other personal trainers and her family and friends."

The 33-year-old has shed 10 dress sizes.

Katrina Lauder has lost 50kg and is hoping to lose more to reach her goal weight. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
