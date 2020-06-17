‘No idea': stars react to Eddie McGuire’s answer

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has an opinion on just about everything. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has an opinion on just about everything. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

AFL stars Jack Riewoldt and Max Gawn have reacted to Eddie McGuire's claim the iconic Sherrin football should be redesigned and made easier to grip.

Some of the clumsy footy on show in the first round back from the coronavirus break - most notably on Thursday night between Collingwood and Richmond in a 36-all draw - prompted Magpies President McGuire to say something needs to be done about how difficult it is to mark the Sherrin.

"I don't know whether they've put another coat of varnish on the footballs, but no one can seem to grab it," McGuire told Triple M on Monday.

"I reckon it's almost time for us to put a roughcast or even … you know the rugby league balls how they've got the rubber knobs on them.

"If there is any sort of dew or bit of wetness … the ball just goes straight through their hands.

"It's as hard as anything at the ends of the ball, and they're as slippery as all ... at the moment.

"I reckon it's stuffing up the game as a spectacle because no one can control the ball, it's just going straight through their hands."

Melbourne captain Gawn admitted he had "no idea" if the Sherrins were to blame for poor handling, but revealed he found it easier to mark the red footy used in day games compared to the yellow footy used at night.

Gawn has an easier time of things with red Sherrins during the day.

"I personally have genuinely no idea about the footies," Gawn said on Fox Footy's AFL 360.

"All I do know is red footies I've always found easier to mark."

Richmond forward Riewoldt was also at a loss to explain if the Sherrins were the problem, but suggested the dew at night games was a factor behind ball-handling issues.

"I don't know. It was pretty slippery on Thursday night, and I imagine it was pretty slippery down at Geelong on Friday night," Riewoldt said.

"Usually you come across those conditions in Queensland a fair bit and the boys up there seem to adapt to it pretty well.

"I know that some stadiums put a spray or something on the surface to eliminate the dew but that's probably something that needs to be looked into if it continues and the ball does continue to be slippery, just due to the advertising logos on the Sherrins which have obviously become bigger as the game's developed."

