No new cases as all children return to school

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed there have been no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, after three new cases were reported over the weekend.

It means the state's case total remains at 1056, with just 12 active cases.

There have been more than 170,000 tests since the outbreak began.

It comes as Queensland students all return to their classrooms, after five weeks of home-based learning due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Premier urged any students or teachers who may be feeling sick to stay at home.

The state's staged end to learning at home began on May 11 when kindy, prep, Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12 students returned to school.

Today, it's the turn of those in Year 2 to Year 10.

While many parents are excited at the prospect, Brisbane mum Sienna Kinnear says she will miss daughters Delylah, five, and seven-year-old Callie and son Boston, eight when they head back to school full-time.

"After I drop them off I'll probably have a big cry," she told AAP. Strict rules are in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Principals have been put in charge of rules around pick up and drop off, with parents told to remain off school grounds and not gather at the school gates or car park.

The Queensland government has also ordered staggered start and finish times to limit contact between adults.

Students don't have to practice social distancing, but school staff must maintain a gap of 1.5 metres.

Activities like assemblies, concerts, excursions and camps remain on hold. For students using public transport, authorities have advised leaving a gap as much as possible and good hygiene practices.

Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson said principals, teachers and school staff deserved praise for doing everything possible to keep students engaged in education and connected to their peers and school communities.

"It's been a herculean effort for all schools, staff and families to maintain student learning over the past five weeks of Term 2," he said. Alternative learning arrangements will continue for small numbers of students in rural and regional areas, at boarding schools and from Indigenous communities.

