Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
Health

No new cases recorded in NSW

by Gerard Cockburn
5th Dec 2020 10:30 AM

No new cases of locally acquired coronavirus have been recorded in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night.

NSW state health authorities confirmed zero new cases had been recorded within the state from local transmission.

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded from returned overseas travellers, who are within the state's hotel quarantine system.

NSW Health has also linked the recent infection of a Sydney hotel worker to a US strain of the virus.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW since the start of the pandemic is 4416 and 11,593 tests were reported in the past 24 hours.

Victoria has also recorded no new cases and no lives lost from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as No new cases recorded in NSW

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frontline workers expose failing mental health system

        Premium Content Frontline workers expose failing mental health system

        News MASSIVE cracks in the South Burnett mental health system, with clients waiting months to see mental health professionals. DETAILS:

        Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

        Premium Content Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

        Weather Storms, heatwaves and falling bats predicted

        Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

        Premium Content Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

        News There is plenty to do this weekend in the Lockyer Valley including markets just in...

        Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

        Premium Content Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

        News The special, closed meeting was held to discuss the water co-operatives business...