Grandkids can visit their grandparents again

Grandchildren can finally visit their grandparents in aged care again, while some kids can return to boarding school

Grandchildren can finally visit their grandparents in aged care again, while some kids can return to boarding school

QUEENSLAND has again recorded no new COVID-19 cases, and is now celebrating having no cases in any intensive care units.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the milestone had been reached after an 81-year-old man was last night moved out of ICU after months of care while recovering from the deadly virus.

Ms Miles also announced federal experts had now changed restrictions to allow boarding schools to go back from term three, as long as they had novel coronavirus-safe plans in place.

It follows an announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzk that grandparents can now be visited by their grandchildren in aged care homes.

They'll also be allowed to attend family gatherings with up to 20 people outside their aged care facilities, receive more visits from people like hairdressers and therapists and go to external medical appointments.

"Each of us has had to make sacrifices - and take choices - we never imagined we would have to face," Ms Palaszczuk told parliament.

"Those sacrifices have been critical to keep our most vulnerable safe - and I know they have been particularly difficult for our older Queenslanders and their families.

"For the past three months under our strict Covid-19 restrictions there have been necessary but challenging restrictions placed on nursing homes and other aged care facilities because elderly people are among the most vulnerable to this disease.

"...I'm particularly happy that children are now allowed to visit their grandparents - I know how important this is for families across the state."

The Queensland Catholic Education Commission said boarding schools were looking forward to welcoming back more students in Term three following the overnight release of the guidelines, said Executive Director Dr Lee-Anne Perry.

"QCEC has been calling for these updated guidelines for many weeks now and we are pleased to see them finally released," Dr Perry said.

She said more than 1,000 students enrolled at Queensland Catholic boarding schools were still learning at home because of the limitations of the previous guidelines.

Dr Perry said the new guidelines removed the recommendation for boarding house dormitories to operate at 25 per cent capacity and instead focused on schools managing the risks of students sharing living quarters.

"We believe this is where the focus should now be, given the very low virus case numbers," she said.

Grandparents can once again now be visited by their grandchildren in aged care homes. Picture: Supplied

Aged care: What has changed as of June 18, 2020:

■ Residents can have up to two visitors at any one time. There is no limit on the number of visits allowed in a day or the length of each visit.

■ Children under the age of 16 years are now able to visit residential aged care facilities.

■ Service providers may visit the facility, including but not limited to: hairdressers, legal, advisers, mental health providers (e.g. diversional therapists and music therapists), or allied health providers (e.g. podiatrists).

■ Residents may now leave their residential aged care facility for a range of reasons, including but not limited to: exercise, attending small family gatherings of up to 20 people (as long as physical distancing can be maintained), receiving or accessing health care, attending a funeral or to visit another residential aged care facility.

■ Residents who are part of a family group (e.g. couples or siblings) or close friends can leave the facility together.

■ Groups of residents cannot go on external excursions (e.g. a group of residents cannot be taken on a day trip to the beach).

Source: Queensland Government

Originally published as No new COVID cases: Grandkids can visit grandparents again