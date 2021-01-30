Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

No plea from Aysha Baty’s alleged murderer

Laura Pettigrew
30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who police allege murdered Nambour woman Aysha Baty will remain behind bars until his next court date.

Dylan Alexander Wilson was charged with killing the 31 year old in the early hours of August 22.

No bail for man charged with Coast woman's murder

'Love and bright light': Town reeling after Aysha's death

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen previously told media that emergency crews arrived to find the woman's body beside Matthew St in Nambour with "abhorrent" injuries.

Mr Wilson's case was mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

He did not indicate a plea to one charge of murder.

His appearance was not required.

Magistrate Rod Madsen granted Mr Wilson his fifth adjournment.

The 34-year-old will be remanded in custody until March 5 when his matter is listed for a committal mention.

aysha baty aysha baty murder nambour murder sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Premium Content St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Education St John’s Lutheran has welcomed five new teaching staff as student numbers skyrocket for 2021.

        South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Premium Content South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Community Nine new Aussie citizens were welcomed to the lucky land at Kingaroy’s 2021...

        Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Premium Content Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Breaking Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-truck crash at...

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights