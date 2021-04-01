‘No tears, no apology’: Sisters slam killer driver

Mersina Axiom was almost home to her children when her life was taken by a drunk driver. Now her brave family has spoken about the tragedy.

Mersina Axiom was almost home to her children when her life was taken by a drunk driver. Now her brave family has spoken about the tragedy.

The family of mother Mersina Axiom, killed by a senseless act of drink driving, has bravely spoken out following the court sentencing of the man responsible for her death.

Redland Bay man Andrew John Middleton, 43, was sentenced to eight years' jail, with parole after three years, for killing Mrs Axiom when he crashed his car into the mother of three's Kia Carnival on Serpentine Creek Rd, Redland Bay, about 11pm February 7, 2020.

Mrs Axiom was the centre of the world to her three children and loving husband and was on her way back to them after work when her life was stolen.

Mersina Axiom. Picture: Facebook

Middleton, a former Army officer, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Monday to dangerous driving causing death while adversely affected by alcohol and excessively speeding.

Now, Mrs Axiom's sisters Cat and Rita have issued a moving plea with drivers not to make the same mistake Middleton made little more than one year ago.

"It was one of the hardest days of my life, as I looked Andrew John Middleton in the eye, and expressed to him all of the things he has taken away from my family and I, the day he selfishly chose to drink and drive, while excessively speeding resulting in the death of my sister," Cat shared in a powerful message on Facebook.

Andrew Middleton was sentenced to eight years’ jail for dangerous driving causing death over a horror crash that killed mum-of-three Mersina Axiom. Picture: Supplied

"This man deserves to be in prison for life and yet the defence team requested a measly 8-12 month sentence, wholly suspended - meaning Mr Middleton wouldn't serve a single day in prison.

"Mr Middleton is a coward. He never offered an apology, or shed a single tear yesterday (Monday), instead claiming that he had no recollection of the accident.

"I urge everyone to really think of the consequences of your actions before ever choosing to drink and drive, before speeding or acting recklessly behind a wheel of a vehicle.

"The loss of my sister has had devastating effects on my family and Mersina's friends, something I would never wish upon anybody."

Widower Anthony Axiom with his son Jack and family member Mikayla Michalakellis, await sentencing for the man who killed his Mr Axiom’s Mersina. Picture: Liam Kidston

Another of Mrs Axiom's sisters Rita Elliott pleaded with people not only to never get behind the wheels while drunk, but to also stop their friends doing so too.

"Look after your friends... the decision not to (drink) drive is so important."

Meanwhile Mrs Axiom's devastated family, including her mother - who bravely looked Middleton in the eye during her victim impact statement to the court - along with Mrs Axiom's husband Anthony and children Jack, 15, Hayley, 10, and Olivia, who turned four just days after the anniversary of her mother's death, continue to pick up the pieces.

Mersina Axiom (centre) with her son Jack, youngest daughter Olivia, husband Anthony and daughter Hayley. Picture: Contributed

"We as a family are really proud of how Anthony has taken on the parenting of these children," Ms Elliott said.

Mrs Axiom, 36, has been remembered as joyful, selfless and a dedicated mother, ripped away from her children at a time when she should have been blissfully happy in young motherhood.

In court, Mr Axiom described his wife as "the life and soul of our family, she was the spark, the energy, everything that was good and exciting."

