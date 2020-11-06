DOUBLE DONUT: No Victorian COVID cases in a week

Victoria has now gone an entire week without recording a single coronavirus cases.

The state recorded its seventh straight day of zero new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Friday as Victorians prepare for a further easing of restrictions on Sunday.

The 14-day rolling average for metropolitan Melbourne remains well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 1.4 to 1.3 overnight.

The number of cases from an unknown source remained steady at two.

The last positive cases of coronavirus in Victoria were on October 30 when four infections were recorded, with no new infections reported on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Victoria hasn't recorded seven or more consecutive days of zero new COVID-19 cases since between February 1 and 21.

It comes after the last remaining active case of COVID-19 linked to an aged care facility outbreak in Victoria was cleared on Wednesday afternoon, the first time there has been no active cases since June 15.

"The clearance of this final active case represents a significant achievement in Victoria's response to the second wave of this pandemic," the Department of Health and Human Services said.

There were just 20 active cases in Victoria as of Thursday, all confined to metropolitan Melbourne.

There are no active cases in regional Victoria and the state's death toll stands at 819.

The "ring of steel" separating Melbourne and regional Victoria expected to be removed on Sunday, as well as the 25km travel limit in the city.

Victoria has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 19,506 people having recovered as of Wednesday.

More details on Friday's infections is expected later at the state government's media conference.

