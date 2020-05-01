Menu
A new doggy day care that would provide a temporary home for more than 60 pups has hit a road block.
Council News

Noise from doggy day care would upset neighbours: council

by Kara Sonter
1st May 2020 11:23 AM
THE plans for a dog boarding kennel in Capalaba that could care for more than 60 pooches hang in the balance after it was given a poor scorecard by the council.

A development application for the kennels is currently with Redland City Council but officers have recommended councillors reject the plans, if taken to a vote.

Concerns include the effect of noise from barking dogs and smell on neighbours, the area's considerable bushfire risk and the impact of the development on surrounding koala habitat.

The application was due to be voted on at this week's general meeting however was withdrawn from the agenda.

As it stands, the application is for 585 Redland Bay Rd and proposes a two-stage development process.

A development application for dog boarding kennels in Capalaba has hit a snag. Source: Google Maps
The first stage would including a 14-place dog kennel within an existing outbuilding, and exercise yard, six car parking spaces and an acoustic barrier.

The second stage would include a 48-place kennel, agility yard and acoustic barriers and sight screens.

According to the application, a doggy daycare would operate at the site between 6.30am and 6pm five days a week while the dog boarding kennels would be open for drop offs and collections six days a week.

The 4ha property, which last sold on April 2 2019, is located just metres from established boarding facility Manunga Meadows Boarding Kennels and Cattery and borders several private properties.

Currently five dog boarding facilities operate within the Redlands to care for local pets while their owners holiday.

Originally published as Noise from doggy day care would upset neighbours: council

