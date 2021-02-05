Nominations open for 2021 Queensland reconciliation awards

Cherbourg Historical Precinct Group took out the 2018 'Community Award' for its annual Ration Shed Museum Reconciliation Fun Run. Photo/Andrew Watson.

Cherbourg Historical Precinct Group took out the 2018 'Community Award' for its annual Ration Shed Museum Reconciliation Fun Run. Photo/Andrew Watson.

Queenslanders are being encouraged to once again recognise the outstanding efforts to foster a more inclusive Queensland on the road to reconciliation with nominations now open for the 2021 Queensland Reconciliation Awards.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland businesses, community organisations, educational institutions and government entities whose work acknowledges the State’s rich histories of Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islander peoples and advances reconciliation can now be nominated.

“The Queensland Reconciliation Awards helps to recognise the inspiring initiatives and partnerships which go above and beyond their core business to support reconciliation and make a tangible difference in the lives of Queenslanders,” the Premier said.

“Every year, we’re overwhelmed by the diversity of the nominations we receive and we’re inspired by the commitment by businesses, community groups and organisations to create innovative pathways to change.

“In 2020, Awards recipients included Eidsvold P–12 State School, who are championing the teaching of Wakka Wakka language, and Hutchinson Builders, who are opening up economic opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through their Statim Yaga (Start Work) program.

“With 2021 Awards nominations now open, we look forward to hearing more inspiring stories of how Queenslanders are working together for a fair and harmonious future for our State.”

Ms Palaszczuk also welcomed rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston as the 2021 Queensland Reconciliation Awards Ambassador, who said it is a privilege to be a part of recognising the work Queenslanders undertake to encourage inclusivity in our society.

“An array of innovative and diverse initiatives and organisations have been acknowledged as part of this Awards program since its inception in 2003,” Mr Thurston said.

“Recognising inspiring programs ranging from teaching Indigenous languages at schools to increasing training opportunities for Indigenous Queenslanders within large organisations, gives motivation to others in our community to follow their example.

“Building a pathway to true reconciliation requires all Queenslanders to come together and work towards a shared, respectful future.

“I encourage you to nominate an organisation, business, educational institution, or partnership that has made a considerable effort in working towards this goal. I am eager to learn about and recognise the great reconciliation work across Queensland through the 2021 program.”

Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Craig Crawford said the awards recognise the tireless dedication of Queenslanders towards reconciliation.

“Everyone can take positive action towards a more inclusive society where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities can access opportunities to thrive,” Mr Crawford said.

“Every year, the awards highlight the great work happening right across the state towards reconciliation in Queensland.

“If you know of, or help deliver an outstanding initiative to promote reconciliation in Queensland, I encourage you to nominate today for this awards program.”

There are five categories available for nomination in 2021—business, community, education, health and wellbeing, and partnership. The health and wellbeing category is new in 2021, introduced to highlight the outstanding work accomplished across Queensland through health and wellbeing initiatives.

An overall Premier’s Reconciliation Award will also be presented to a nominated initiative, with a total of $30,000 in prize money on offer across all award recipients.

Nominations close at 5pm, Monday February 22, 2021.

For more information or to submit an online nomination, visit www.qld.gov.au/reconciliation.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION



If you're reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven't already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

1. Go to My Profile and log in

2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website – we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you‘ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne's Herald Sun and Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.