Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police will issue fines to those disobeying social distancing. Photo: Kevin Farmer
Queensland Police will issue fines to those disobeying social distancing. Photo: Kevin Farmer
News

Cop’s warning if you ‘blatantly’ disobey rules

Caitlin Zerafa
7th Apr 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 8th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA police have not yet issued any fines to people for not complying with social distancing measures, but the local police office-in-charge warns it will only be a matter of time if people keep "blatantly" flouting the rules.

Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said local police have issued serval warnings in the Noosa region since tough measures came into place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Most of the time officers have been educating the public," Snr-Sgt Carroll said.

"We understand rules are changing by the day so we are doing what we can to help people understand."

"As far as I know they have been no fines issued at Noosa yet."

He said while they were overall pleased with community behaviour he said penalties will be coming for those who are "blatantly" ignoring rules.

"The vast majority of our local Noosa and hinterland community has been highly cooperative and compliant with the directions," he said.

"Unfortunately we are still observing instances where individuals or groups ignore or even blatantly disregard these Directions, particularly in public spaces."

He said police were working with Noosa and Sunshine Coast Councils and Surf Life Saving Queensland to work on keeping beaches open.

"We want our beaches, Noosa River and public spaces to remain open for everyone's enjoyment but you must only go there for a permitted purpose, being exercise."

"This means if you go to the beach you must practice social distancing and only be there to exercise.

"Sunbaking, beach lounging, reading a book or dining/gathering are not permitted purposes at any beach or public space."

"Similarly, buying takeaway and sitting in a park, on the river or at the beach is not a permitted purpose, even if you think you are sitting well away from others."

"The rules apply to everyone equally and it is not fair for some to flout the rules for their own enjoyment while the majority of people comply by staying home."

Snr-Sgt Carroll said even those who were just sitting on the beach alone were breaking the rules.

"We cannot be any clearer. The message is simple. Stay at home unless you are performing a permitted activity."

Queensland Police can issue a $1334.00 infringement to those disobeying orders made by the Chief Health Officer under the Public Health Act.

To date Queensland police have issued 174 fines across the state.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus coronavirusnoosa coronavirussunshinecoast noosa beaches noosa police police social distancing
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Officer tested for coronavirus after Cherbourg assault

        premium_icon Officer tested for coronavirus after Cherbourg assault

        Crime The teenager was charged for seriously assaulting multiple emergency services officers.

        Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        Health But experts don’t exactly know why, and warn it could change

        Visa extensions for pickers welcomed

        premium_icon Visa extensions for pickers welcomed

        Rural Seasonal workers who can’t return home given a helping hand

        Sport journo’s top 10 sports movies of all time

        premium_icon Sport journo’s top 10 sports movies of all time

        Sport With sport postponed across the region, athletes are facing hours of unwanted...