Sadly missed Bert Wansley.
Noosa’s loses one of its top civic leaders

Peter Gardiner
12th Mar 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 13th Mar 2020 4:34 AM
ONE of Noosa's most influential movers and shakers of the 1980s, former shire chairman Bert Wansley has passed away.

The Noosa Council has paid tribute to a man who for many years was part of the community fabric.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the council was saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Wansley

"Bert was the Mayor of Noosa Shire from 1980 to 1988, a pivotal time in Noosa's history," said Mayor Tony Wellington.

"Bert had a distinguished military career and he always took a strong interest in his local community.

"He also managed the transfer of the Council Chambers from Pomona to Tewantin in the 1980s.

"Bert was always courteous and a true gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family at this time," Cr Wellington said.

Mr Wansley was elected as a Noosa Shire Councillor in 1979 just as the development push was ramping up.

He was appointed by fellow councillors to replace shire chairman Ian Macdonald who died in office in 1980 after the serving as chair since 1964.

Mr Wansley's council was credited with introduced original height limits to Noosa, as well as the first roundabout.

After Noosa was amalgated with Sunshine Council, the former chairman voiced "serious concerns that de-amalgamation would see a new Noosa council with no other choice but to sharply increase rates.

"And who can afford that?" Mr Wansley said.

Mr Wansley was a passionate lawn bowler and had the honour of bowling the last bowl in the Noosa Heads Bowls Club before he shut down. The Noosa New will have more details on his passing once details come to hand.

