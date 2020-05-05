North Burnett brawlers named and shamed

BURNETT BRAWERS: A list of those charged with assault offences that have gone through Gayndah Magistrates Court. Picture: Christopher Chan

MORE than 100 Australians have been killed by a coward punch since 2000.

There were 127 one-punch deaths in Australia between 2000 and 2016 according to a report conducted by Monash University in Victoria.

Of these deaths, 73 per cent involved alcohol, occurring on the weekend, at homes, and pubs, between 12pm and 3am.

All of these deaths were preventable, and despite the increased awareness, one-punch deaths keep happening.

We have compiled a list of those who have passed through Gayndah Magistrates Court in the last few years who have been charged with assault and assault-like offences.

This list will be used as a deterrent to stop those who could potentially tear apart the lives of a family with one blow.

Andrew Taylor was charged with assault after he fractured a man's eye socket he had been drinking with on February 4, 2017.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll told the court Taylor had struck the complainant, who fell to the ground, before assaulting further.

He was convicted, and sentenced to 12 months' prison, wholly suspended for two years.

Sheena Dorothy Rose Thompson faced court after assaulting a woman outside a supermarket in 2019.

Thompson had confronted the woman outside the Eidsvold Foodworks on May 24 where she punched her in the face for allegedly spreading rumours.

She was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

Amit Mahat was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, after clubbing a man with a large stick.

The court heard Mahat had knocked a man unconscious with a 4cm thick and 1m long stick, after he was criticised by the man.

Mahat then proceeded to punch his victim in the head and shoulders according to court documents.

Mahat was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended, and a conviction was recorded.

Katherine May Guiney was charged with one count of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm after glassing a woman in Eidsvold.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Wayne Bushell told the court the pair had began an altercation outside the licenced premises, before heading inside the establishment.

"It then appears the defendant pushes or punches the victim while holding a glass," Sgt Bushell said.

"This caused the glass to shatter and large pieces of broken glass were embedded into the facial area of the victim, causing lacerations and bleeding."

Guiney's defence that Guiney was physically provoked first and acted in self defence.

She was given 12 months probation, with no conviction recorded.

Joshua Ortlipp narrowly escaped conviction after he headbutted a police officer.

Ortlipp was escorted out of a bar in Gayndah on December 31, 2015 when he got into an altercation inside the premises, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi.

The court heard he was removed by police, and was grabbed by then Sergeant Joshua Ryan and walked from the hotel.

"As he [was] being walked from the front of the hotel, he threw his head back, head butting Sgt Ryan."

Sgt Gangemi said Ortlipp immediately apologised to Sgt Ryan.

Acting magistrate Andrew Hackett placed Ortlipp on an $800 good behaviour bond for all charges, which also included trespassing, and possession of a dangerous drug.

James William Arnold faced court charged with assault, after attempting to separate two women fighting in a hotel.

The court heard the 42 year old man had pushed one of the women with an open hand to the face in the Mundubbera Motel in 2015.

Arnold's lawyer John Willet told the court his client was so intoxicated he thought the woman was a man because of her short hairstyle.

Arnold was fined $500, and ordered to pay $500 in compensation to the woman.

A conviction was recorded.