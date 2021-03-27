North Burnett groups to share in $120K funding boost

Five North Burnett community groups are set to benefit from nearly $120,000 in funding from the latest round of Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF) grants.

"Our not-for-profit organisations are the heart and soul of Queensland communities," Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Shannon Fentiman said.

"These grants will help these hardworking groups continue and build on their work, and help deliver relevant services to our locals."

Successful organisations are using their funding to purchase new items such as sporting equipment, as well as upgrades to websites, hosting events, and developing education programs.

Minister Fentiman said local families and community members are benefiting from the welcomed boost to our local sporting clubs, P&Cs, PCYCs, and other not-for-profit groups.

"If you belong to a not-for-profit group and have a need for funding for an item or project between $500 and $35,000, I encourage you to go online and apply for the next round of funding," she said.

Round 107 has supplied 545 community groups statewide with $12.7 million in funding.

Successful applicants in the North Burnett are:

Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail - $19,323 to upgrade the facility and install a solar system

Gayndah Swimming Club INC - $10,000 to upgrade the flooring and purchase watches

Monto Race Club INC - $24,400 to purchase equipment

Mount Perry Rodeo Committee - $35,000 to install fencing

North Burnett Field Archers INC - $29,600 to purchase a tractor