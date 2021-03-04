North Burnett street art captures national attention

Artistic director Cindi Drennan said the team wanted to design a piece that was both “stunning” and “unique”. Photo/Illuminart.

Two major attractions in the North Burnett were cast on the national stage this week, snapping up top spots at this years Australian Street Art Awards.

Taking out the top position for ‘Best Landmark Sculpture’ was Eidsvold’s ‘Language of the Land’, a stunning monument to people who live on and are connected to the land.

The sculpture was designed and created by Illuminart back in 2018, after the North Burnett Council set out to upgrade the RM Williams Australian Bush Learning Centre and Visitor Information.

Artistic director Cindi Drennan said the team wanted to design a piece that was both “stunning” and “unique” and tells the local stories, resulting in Australian first outdoor projection sculpture.

“One of the really important aspects was looking through the RM Williams Centre and showing what (Reginald Murray “R.M.” Williams) was passionate about,” Ms Drennan said.

“That’s why so much bush poetry has been incorporated.”



“It harks back to an older time that he loved and brought it into the future.”

The Illuminant team are still very connected with the Bush Learning Centre and were thrilled to see Eidsvold stand alongside some of Australia's best known art hubs.

“To get this kind of recognition in a regional town on a national platform, it’s just wonderful. We’re really happy for them and hope it will attract people to the town.”

Scoring bronze in the 2020 Best Rural Art category was Monto Artway, which consists of two large murals of country scenes that completely cover the walls of a wide laneway in the heart of the town’s business centre.

Three murals in total commissioned by the Monto Magic Tourism Group received a nomination for the awards, including the Monto Water Tower Art and Three Moon Silos.

These stunning works were created by Brisbane-based artists DRAPL (Travis Vinson) and The Zookeeper (Joel Fergie).

Queensland took home the lion's share of all national accolades, cementing the state’s growing reputation as the country’s new creative hub.

Eight of the 25 experiences recognised as the best in the country for art-loving visitors at the Awards last night on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast are in Queensland.

“These Queensland winners are not only making the state a more vibrant place for visitors but are also contributing to Queensland regaining its tourism footing, which pre-COVID brought the state $28 billion annually,” Awards Director Liz Rivers said.

“Australia has a long history of creating superlative public art that captivates visitors.

“Until these Awards were launched in 2019 there had never been a way of rewarding and supporting destinations like North Burnett, Fraser Coast and Goondiwindi that create these stunning art-related experiences for travellers.”

Queensland’s Gold Winners:

‘Language of the Land’, Australia’s first sound and light show projected onto a custom-made sculpture, which won the Best Landmark Sculpture category.

‘Gallipoli to Armistice’, a Maryborough memorial that honours Duncan Chapman, the first Allied soldier to step foot ashore at Gallipoli.

‘When the Rain Comes’, giant mural that spreads over seven silos and depicts a child playing in an idyllic lagoon on the edge of the spinifex. The Yelarbon mural also took home the Bronze Award for Best Mega Mural.

Other Queensland winners:

Best Street Art Trail, Silver Award: Maryborough Mural Trail, Maryborough

Best Landmark Sculpture, Bronze Award: Australovenator Dinosaur Family, Yeppoon

Best Rural Art, Bronze Award: Monto Artway, Monto

Best Sculpture Park or Trail, Bronze Award: The Lake Dunn Sculpture Trail, Barcaldine.

The top award on the night went to a South Australian mega mural, the Karoonda Silo Art, which managed in part by Illuminart, the same digital art tourism company that created North Burnett’s ‘Language of the Land’ sculpture.

Commenting on the artworks that were recognised last night, judges said, “These pieces are contributing significantly to making Australia a more exciting, creative and interesting country – somewhere visitors want to explore more keenly”.