Northern Beaches father ‘categorically’ denies child rape

A Mackay father has denied sexually molesting his former partner’s daughter over three years.

A Mackay father has denied sexually molesting his former partner’s daughter over three years.

A Northern Beaches father accused of sexually molesting and raping his former partner's little girl for three years "categorically" denied ever touching the child.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16 between April 2016 and March 2019.

It is alleged the offending happened during his relationship with her mother, who he had children with.

The alleged victim child is not his biological daughter.

More stories:

Northern Beaches man accused of raping partner's daughter

Driver linked to Nilly death could get early release

It is alleged the offending occurred when she was aged six or seven and involved him showing her pornography to instruct her how to perform oral sex on him, forcing her to perform oral sex on him and performing oral sex on her.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said his client "categorically" denied ever touching (the child) in a sexual way.

On Monday, the man testified in Mackay District Court the relationship was on-off over about 20 years.

The court heard there had been a written agreement in relation to spending time with his children.

"He'll tell you he barely had a moment to himself let alone time to routinely sexually offend against the complainant child," Mr McLennan said.

More stories:

Son enters plea over Airlie Beach mum's cold case killing

One year on from shock stabbing of well known Sarina man

The court heard the relationship had been an "unhappy" one, which he had ended, and there had been animosity towards the end over child support.

The court heard the man had also spoken to the child's mother about spending more time with his biological children.

The man claimed the last time the child saw him naked was when he had a medical-related collapse in the shower and she had found him.

The court heard during a break in the relationship the man had a new girlfriend, who had sent him naked photos over Facebook messenger and the child had been going through his phone, saw the images and told her mother.

"That's the only time she's ever seen anything remotely pornographic on his phone," Mr McLennan said.

The trial continues.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons