Northern Stars take out Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge

Tristan Evert
8th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
Round two of the Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge got underway on Friday night at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy with the Northern Stars lining up against the Southern Bulls.

The Stars won the toss, elected to bat and made 108 runs off the 20 overs, losing five wickets.

Riley Sippel and Lachlan Zelinski were the two standout batsmen for the Stars with Sippel smacking 38 and Zelinski hitting 31.

Francis Hobbs also made a notable contribution, hitting 14 runs for the innings.

It was Fletcher Brown for the Bulls who took the most wickets, bowling 2/18/4.

Aiden Cavanough took 1/16/4 with Matthew Early taking 1/23/4.

In reply the Bulls hit 9/86 with Fletcher Brown and Matthew Early the top scorers.

Brown finished on 30 with Early on 26 not out.

The wickets were shared between several of the Star's bowlers with Jeremy Hobbs and Harry Sippel both taking 2/8/4.

Tom Currin and Nick Sanewski both took 2/18/4.

The Northern Stars won the match by 22 runs and the series 2-0.

The player of the series was awarded to Fletcher Brown after impressive performances in both matches.

After a highly successful series, planning into the future of the event is currently underway with Gympie now looking to get involved.

