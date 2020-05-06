Menu
TOP PRIORITY: Mayor Elive Sandow wants to do the best for her community as coronavirus still remains a threat. Photo: File
Council News

‘Not a party place’: Mayor sends out a stern warning

Laura Blackmore
6th May 2020 10:00 AM
Subscriber only

“THESE are hard times for mob right now, more stress and sadness, but because of coronavirus we do not want more Sorry Business to come to our community.”

Those are the words said by Mayor Elive Sandow, of Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council, as she urged people not to travel to Cherbourg.

Cr Sandow announced there was a slight ease in the travel restrictions for residents to leave the community for during set periods of time.

However, the newly appointed mayor said she had to remind people there were serious consequences for not following the laws.

“The recent easing of restrictions by Queensland Premier does not mean people can just come visit,” Cr Sandow said.

“Cherbourg is not a party place.

“You are putting our elders at the highest risk, you are not welcome.”

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor Elive Sandow. Photo: Michael Monk
Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council’s chief executive Chatur Zala said he backed Cr Sandow’s message for people to stay away from Cherbourg.

“We are telling everyone to not come, especially from virus hot spots including, Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coast, Townsville and Cairns,” Mr Zala said.

“If you are thinking about coming here and live more than 50 kilometres away from our community, the police are serious.

“You will get charged and you will be getting a large fine,” he said.

“Be smart and don’t risk getting charged by the police.”

Cr Sandow said unless people had prior approval for exemption to enter Cherbourg, police could charge people on the spot.

“If you come to the Cherbourg Checkpoint and are found to be more than 50k from where you live, you will be fined under the biosecurity act,” she said.

“Also if you do not have written permission from the Bio-Security Officer and our Cherbourg Local Disaster Management Group and you have not filled out paperwork, do not come here.

“You are risking the lives of our Elders,” she said.

“This is serious, so please protect the traditional owners, our elders who allow us to walk on their land.”

