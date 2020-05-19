Menu
Social media support has exploded for the man who was fined after helping save a whale caught in a shark nets this morning.
‘Not all heroes wear capes’: Whale saviour wins support

by Nathan Edwards
19th May 2020 4:53 PM
A GoFundMe Page has been setup for the man fined after helping free a trapped whale calf off the Gold Coast this morning.

Currently only know as 'Django', the diver who was originally looking a manta ray off the Burleigh coast has landed a mountain of support from social media.

While he claims he was "only doing the right thing", digital onlookers have taken to social media to call the man a hero, with some even donating to help him pay his fines, with a GoFundMe Page now totalling over $600 at 3pm this afternoon.

"Not all heroes wear capes, some have a heart and a dingy!" one commenter said

"He did what the proper authorities didn't. Let them pay his fines. Awesome work mate" another said.

The whale was rescued, after it was caught in the nets off Burleigh Heads Beach - Photos Supplied: Envoy Cull
"He was doing what any decent human being would do. Those who fined him need to take a good look at themselves!" one exclaimed

While Django did admit the fine was "a small price to pay" and the amount was "manageable", he understood why it was given to him and why rules like that are in place.

"I don't think drumlines are a good idea, sharks don't swim to the bottom of it, they swim around it." he said.

 

The man has only named himself as “Django” and says he understood why the fine was given to him and why rules like that are in place.
"The people at the fisheries do a good job, and they needed to do what they needed to do and let me know what the reason why I got it (fined.) he said

Despite the fine, Django did admit he will be back in the water tomorrow.

"Of course, I'll be back in the water tomorrow, the surf's pumping" he said.

Originally published as 'Not all heroes wear capes': Internet rallies behind whale saviour

