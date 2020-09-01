‘Not in lockdown’: Cherbourg Mayor warns town to stay safe

AFTER strict new coronavirus restrictions were enforced across the South Burnett, Cherbourg officials have spoken out, urging residents to stay safe.

In an interview with Cherbourg Radio, Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Mayor Elvie Sandow said if residents are travelling to QLD hot spots, she recommends wearing a mask.

“Cherbourg is not going into lock down, we want everyone to know that. We are continually receiving updates from Dr Jeannette Young,” Cr Sandow said.

“We need to keep the social distancing rules in place and I strongly encourage community members to keep an eye on the council website for updates.

“Our biggest priority is keeping our people and community safe and keeping COVID out.”



The Blue Care Ny-Ku Byun Elders Village in Cherbourg has moved into lock down following direction from Queensland Health officials.

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council CEO Chatur Zala said having a COVID-safe plan is important.

“Obviously travel is still permitted, however we recommend trying to limit that travel and if you do go to Brisbane or the Gold Coast, we recommend taking a mask,” CEO Zala said.

“Our aged care facility has gone into lock down and is only allowing very few visitors as we all know the old people in our community are the most vulnerable.

“If you are coming from a QLD hot spot we advise you use common sense, social distance and we recommend wearing a mask.”