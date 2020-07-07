Sunrise boss slams ABC host over Hanson outrage

Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell has accused ABC host Julia Zemiro of virtue signalling in an awkward Twitter exchange.

Zemiro said she was taking a stand against breakfast TV programs like Sunrise and the Today Show for giving One Nation leader Pauline Hanson a platform, which Pell dismissed as nonsense.

"I have long said no to going on @sunrise to promote anything because they continue to invite Hanson on regularly. @TheTodayShow has been added to the list," Zemiro Tweeted.

Pell responded by saying the veteran TV host has not been invited on the show this year.

"Well that's just not true. You came on @sunriseon7 last year. Plus, we don't continue to invite Pauline on regularly. You're incorrect. It's also incorrect to say we have even asked you on in 2020 @julia_zemiro . You can't decline when you haven't been invited," he wrote.

The Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery host doubled down on her claims.

"In 2019, I requested no in studio interviews with Kochie and Mel on sunrise breakfast. There were 2 live crosses from Adelaide 7 with the weather cross on site. As you know, contractually we are obliged to do certain spots. But my request not to be front and centre was heard," she tweeted.

In response, Pell claimed Zemiro's tweets were "just for show".

"Julia, with respect, you don't even know who the hosts of @sunriseon7 are. We didn't ask you to come into the studio to promote the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and never would. Plus, Pauline hasn't been a regular for near 18 months. Your stance seems meaningless and just for show."

Confidential has contacted Zemiro and Pell for comment.

The Twitter exchange was in response to Hanson being banned from the Today show following her rant about the more than 3000 residents who are in lockdown in Melbourne's housing commission due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

"A lot of them are drug addicts as well, they are getting their medication, they are alcoholics so they're being looked after in that way," Hanson told Today co-host Allison Langdon.

Pauline Hanson on the Today Show on Monday.

"The Government has taken food to them, they get paid extra money, they are getting methadone, they are given the drugs, they are looking after their addictions, what is your problem?"

Hanson also claimed many of the residents are non-english speaking refugees from war-torn countries who are accustomed to far worse conditions so they shouldn't complain.

Nine's news director, Darren Wick, condemned Hanson's comments.

"The Today show has advised Pauline Hanson that she will no longer be appearing on our program as a regular contributor," Wick said in a statement.

"We don't shy away from diverse opinions and robust debate on the Today show. But this morning's accusations from Pauline Hanson were ill-informed and divisive.

"At a time of uncertainty in this national and global health crisis, Australians have to be united and supportive of one another. We need to get through this together."

