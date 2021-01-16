Menu
Nothing will ever bring back the “caring” and “bubbly” young man Kaila Hyde knew, but she is now relieved that the man charged with his murder has faced court.
Crime

‘Nothing can bring him back’: Sister’s emotional plea

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
16th Jan 2021 7:02 AM
NOTHING will ever bring back the "caring" and "bubbly" young man Kaila Hyde knew.

The heartbroken sister of Josh Hyde, 20, was still coming to terms with his death after he was stabbed in front of two female friends while walking down an Ingham street.

Ms Hyde said her family was struggling, but found some solace when her brother's alleged killer, Caleb Rutherford, handed himself in on Thursday and was charged with murder.

"We are relieved," she said.

"Although nothing will bring my brother back."

Josh was walking two friends home along Mcilwraith St after drinking at a friend's house when he was stabbed about 11.30pm on Sunday night.

20-year-old man Joshua Hyde was fatally stabbed in Ingham late on Sunday night - Photo Supplied Facebook Josh Hyde
Police allege Rutherford approached the group and the two men got in a fight before Josh was fatally stabbed.

Detectives believe Rutherford knew one of the women in the group, but did not know Josh.

Those at the scene and passers-by tried to save Josh, but he died in hospital early Monday morning.

Police allege Rutherford ran from the scene and went into hiding for more than three days as they started a manhunt.

Rutherford eventually handed himself in to Ingham police station on Thursday morning after making a shock appearance in his uncle's bedroom and demanding his lawyer be called.

Police charged Rutherford with murder and breaching bail, but his lawyer announced at court on Friday that they would be fighting the charge.

The small North Queensland community has been rocked by Josh's death, with many mourners taking to social media to pay their respects.

Ms Hyde had recently reconnected with her younger brother and had plans to introduce him to his nieces and nephews next week.

20-year-old man Joshua Hyde was fatally stabbed in Ingham late on Sunday night - Photo Supplied Facebook Josh Hyde
"My children are also devastated."

"Josh was a bubbly, outgoing, caring man. Everyone loved him.

"He was way too young (to die)."

Ms Hyde had set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her brother's funeral.

She said her family was not in the financial position to front up the sudden costs, and wanted to give Josh the send off he deserved.

They planned on holding a private service for Josh next week.

If you would like do donate, visit the fund here.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Nothing can bring him back': Sister's emotional plea

Josh Hyde's sister, Kaila Hyde.
