Nothing replaces hard work and good communication skills

HARD WORK PAYS OFF: Jackie Allery from Raine and Horne Kingaroy says the secret to success always involves rolling up your sleeves.

JACKIE Allery from Raine and Horne Kingaroy believes a strong work ethic, good communication skills and not being afraid to put in the solid hours are the key to success in whatever you try to achieve.

Born and raised on a property at Guluguba, Jackie attended Ipswich Girls Grammar before going on to study for a business degree.

Ms Allery's first job was at Elders Real Estate Toowoomba in office admin, then she spent time at Thorps Jewellers in a sales and a personal assistant role before starting at Raine & Horne Kingaroy in the front office then property management (where she grew the rent roll exponentially from 15 properties to where they are today with three full-time property managers) before becoming office manger and owner of the successful South Burnett real estate business.

"I've done every job in real estate from the ground up. I've collected the mail, mopped the floor, been property manager and of course handled sales," she said.

"Having all the grassroots knowledge really is a help when you then go on to own your own business, as John and I did when we bought Raine and Horne Kingaroy in 2004.

"In any business it helps to have great staff and a supportive family and in these we are doubly blessed.

"We have an excellent team who treat each other with thoughtfulness and respect."

When asked her advice for young people just starting out Jackie said, "If you're looking for employment it always helps to physically walk in to a business and introduce yourself rather than just phone or email in a resume.

"If you're thinking of a career in real estate you need to study to keep up to date with industry changes, work hard and take every opportunity to learn everything there is to know about the area.

"You can achieve anything you want to here in the South Burnett, it's a great place to live and work."