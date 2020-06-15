NOVA radio crowns bakery’s pie best in the state

BEST OF THE BEST: Blackbutt Bakery owner Roberta Anson and her pie chef Franka Mills. Photo: Madeline Grace

IT TAKES a great deal of will power to drive through the picturesque town of Blackbutt without stopping in at the local bakery for one of their award-winning pies.

Now the secret is well and truly out with NOVA radio’s Brisbane breaky crew Ash, Kip, Luttsy and Susie O’Neill dubbing the bakery’s signature mince pie the best in Queensland.



Self proclaimed “casanova on job keeper” from NOVA, Henry Bretz was tasked with the wondrous mission of travelling up and down the countryside collecting pies from five of the state’s top-rated bakeries.

The NOVA radio breaky crew chow into some classic mince pies to crown the best pie in the state.

“The breakfast team wanted to make the most of the state reopening and do something funny and positive to showcase Queensland tourism and all the great things you can enjoy right here in our own back yard.

“So they were brainstorming ways we could promote the grate state of Queensland on the show,” he said.

“Luttsy found a list of the ten best pies in Australia and from there we discovered eight of these were in Queensland so we narrowed the field down to five bakeries and they sent me out in the NOVA car to pick up the pies from each bakery.”

Henry said the journey took him from Yatala all the way north to Proserpine, and he got to try a lot of test morsels for himself along the way.

“It was definitely an adventure I will remember, the owner of the bakery Roberta Anson even let me climb inside their 119 year old wood fired stove. I was getting serious Handsel and Gretel vibes, but it was super fun to hang out with them and see what everything was like behind the scenes of one of Australia’s most beloved bakeries.

Former Olympian swimmer and NOVA Radio Breaky team member Susie O’Neill helps decide who gets to claim the title of Queensland's best pie.

“I have to say, the Big Mac pie at the Blackbutt Bakery is hands down one of my favourites of all time. It’s just like they’ve taken a Big Mac burger from maccas and shoved it into a pie.

“Roberta also told me they had heard from McDonald’s legal team and they gave them the go ahead to keep making the Big Mac pie themselves.

When the time finally came for the breaky team to get down to business, they did a blind taste test and anonymous vote to reveal once and for all who would take home the title of the best pie in Queensland.

And the results came back that Blackbutt Bakery came out on top, while Gin Gin Bakery were runners up, Yatala Pies took out third place, Fernvale Bakery were fourth and Proserpine Pies and Pastries took home fifth place.

The Blackbutt Bakery crew with Henry Bretz from Nova Radio.

“I think there was just something about the rich flavours inside the beef mince pie from Blackbutt,” Henry said.

“I’m no food critic but I have to say it was the perfect size, the pastry just melted in your mouth and the sauce had an excellent flavour to it. Blackbutt really stood out from the crowd.”

As well as taking home the honour of being named NOVA’s best of the best, Roberta Anson from the Blackbutt Bakery was able to do an interview on air with the Ash, Kip, Luttsy and Susie last week.

The owner of the famous bakery for a decade now, Ms Anson said they were absolutely stoked to receive such a prestigious title but at the end of the day the most important feedback came from her wonderful customers.

“We’ve won hundreds of awards over the years, including Australia’s best pie but what really matters is your customers and the locals who come back time and time again,” she said.

“A judge can judge a pie but it’s the community’s opinion that we really value, but it’s always very special to receive praise from people from outside the community too.

“We’re very grateful to NOVA for helping spread the word about our delicious pies.”

Ms Anson said knowing Blackbutt’s pies are loved by people right around Australia makes the 18-20 hours days all worth while.

“I am lucky to have a wonderful team of employees behind me every step of the way,” she said.

“And we wouldn’t be where we are now, nearing our ten year anniversary, it wasn’t for this wonderful community.

“I always say Blackbutt is like Hotel California, you can check out but you can never truly leave because this great little community will always keep pulling you back.”