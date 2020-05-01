NOW OPEN: Businesses to reopen as restrictions ease

OPEN DOORS: Kingaroy Crossroads manager Diana Wade was excited to reopen their doors on Friday. They will be open Saturday and Thursday to Saturday next week. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

AS THE coronavirus restrictions ease, more shops and businesses will start to reopen their doors.

Queenslanders will be allowed to shop for non-essential items as part of the changes allowing people to leave their homes for recreation from Saturday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned social distancing must still be maintained and residents can only travel up to 50km from their home.

“I’m asking all Queenslanders to enjoy the relaxation, but continue to follow the rules,” she said.

Kingaroy Shoppingworld has had a number of their retailers recently reopen including Jamaica Blue and Deep Feet Massage.

Centre manager Chris O’Rourke said more stores would reopen over the coming weeks.

“We would sincerely like to thank the South Burnett community for their ongoing support of our retailers at Kingaroy Shoppingworld,” he said.

Retail stores Crossroads, Millers, Rockmans and Noni B all reopened on Friday.

“We remain committed to continuing to provide a safe environment for our customers, and the implemented procedures including the installation of hand sanitisers at entrances, signage and social distancing guidance and advise will continue to be displayed through out the centre,”

A full list of trading retailers can be accessed via kingaroyshoppingworld.com.au, which will be updated to continue to keep customers up to date.

A Queensland resident may leave their house for recreation from 12.01am on Saturday, May 2. This includes:

having a picnic in a park or public space that remains open;

driving a motor vehicle, including for a learner driver to accumulate driving hours

riding a motorcycle;

boating, jet skiing, or other forms of personalised transport; and

shopping for non-essential items at a place permitted to remain open.

The following three rules must apply to the above activities:

these activities must be within a 50km radius of the person’s principal place of residence;

a person can only be accompanied by members of their household or, alternatively, by no more than one person who is not a member of their household; and

social distancing must also be maintained.

All other rules including gatherings and limits on visitors remain in place during this time.