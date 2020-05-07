Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: ARLC Chairman Peter Vlandys speaks to the media during an NRL press conference at NRL headquarters on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: ARLC Chairman Peter Vlandys speaks to the media during an NRL press conference at NRL headquarters on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Rugby League

NRL places ban on Mother’s Day visits

by Michael Carayannis
7th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The NRL has warned players against visiting their family this Mother's Day saying they must adhere to the strict new biosecurity measures which includes no house guests.

Players had hoped the ban would be lifted this Sunday but the NRL is holding firm on its stance.

"After further consultation with our medical experts, the NRL has determined Mother's Day is not an exceptional circumstance for Players or Club Officials to leave their residence," the email sent to the 16 club bosses read.

"The Protocol cannot be periodic if we are to achieve our objective; it cannot be subject to change because of personal events such as birthdays, anniversaries, or occasions such as Mother's Day.

"A black or white decision is required in this instance to ensure no confusion amongst Players, Club Officials, the government and the media. It is unfortunate but ultimately no different to what all families faced recently over Easter.

"Any communication in relation to Mother's Day is to occur via telephone or video conferencing."

The NRL has also put off contact at training until Monday.

Originally published as NRL ban on Mother's Day visits

More Stories

mothers day nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors launch quirky project to lift spirits

        premium_icon Councillors launch quirky project to lift spirits

        News Have you noticed the colour yellow splashed across town? Here’s why.

        Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

        premium_icon Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

        Crime Police track the movements of three alleged car thieves more than 200km from Hervey...

        FLASHBACK: Cherbourg paceman Don Bradman couldn’t face

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Cherbourg paceman Don Bradman couldn’t face

        Cricket After returning from a record breaking Ashes tour in 1930, Sir Donald Bradman was...

        Preps, Year 1s lead the way back to school

        premium_icon Preps, Year 1s lead the way back to school

        Education First cohorts of school to start back on Monday after weeks of online learning due...