NRL great recalls being printed in the SB Times

STEVE Renouf burst on to the scene as a junior in the South Burnett Rugby League competition, where he played for the Murgon Mustangs.

He played for Murgon until U17s before signing a contract with the Brisbane Broncos for the 1988 season.

Renouf stared for the Broncos, scoring four tries on multiple occasions, leading the season tries for the club, winning premiership, as well as representing both his sate and country.

LINE BREAK: Steve Renouf played for the Brisban Boncos from 1988–1999. (Picutre: File)

After an illustrious rugby league career, Renouf said he still remembers his junior days at the Mustangs.

“Rugby league was strong across the South Burnett and I was fortunate enough as a young kid to play both junior and senior footy for Murgon,” Renouf said.

“You just have to look at the caliber of blokes who came out of the comp, Byran Niebling before me, Chris Sandow, Gavin Cooper and so many more.

“Back then, the days before the internet, the newspapers were a huge deal.”

Renouf has kept a scrapbook full of old newspaper clippings from his time in the South Burnett and said getting in the paper was a huge deal back then.

“It was a big thing for a young kid having your name and photo printed in the South Burnett Times and it was very exciting,” Renouf said.

“I remember myself and all my mates would be reading the paper every week at school trying to find our names, even if it was just an initial for a try.

“We used to all talk about who got in the paper and to get in the paper was something you and both your family could be proud of.”

FORMER MUSTANG: Steve Renouf printed in the South Burnett Times signing his first Broncos contract in 1987. (Picture: File)

Renouf made his first grade debut for the Broncos in 1989, played 183 games, scoring 142 tries.

He was a part of the inaugural Broncos premiership side in 1992, where Renouf scored a 98-metre try.

Renouf also helped the Broncos to another grand final win in 1998, where he stared at centre.